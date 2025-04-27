Accelerator Sirius develops pre-salt rock analysis

Por MRNews



Researchers at the National Synchrotron Light Laboratory (LNLS), part of Sirius, a equipment that produces Synchrotron light, developed in partnership with Petrobras an experimental station on the mahogany line to study oil reservoir samples, extracted from the ocean bottom by state probes.

With advanced tomography techniques, analyzes generate three -dimensional images that allow simulations of fluid rocks interaction such as oil and gas, contributing to a better understanding of reservoirs and supporting the definition of more promising prospecting scenarios.

The research is the first phase of a partnership between the National Center for Energy and Materials Research (CNPEM) and Petrobras. With the new season, sample analysis time decreases significantly. The next phase of the research seeks new methods for post-processing the large volume of data that is generated with the tomography.

Sirius has in its core state -of -the -art electron accelerators, which produce a type of light capable of revealing the microstructure of the materials. The structure of mahogany has been designed for oil -related research, can “see inside” the surveyed material and can act on a scale of up to 200 nanometers, or 200 billiones of meters. It is a smaller scale than a bacteria and only 200 times larger than the diameter of our DNA.

“Soon, it will also be possible to submit materials to different mechanical, thermal or chemical conditions and track changes in real time,” said Nathaly Archilha, a researcher at LNLS/CNPEM responsible for the Mahogano line.

The new microstation will simulate the same conditions as rocks are subjected to the pre-salt layer, which has not yet been achieved by any other laboratory in the world.

The analysis can be done with up to 88 samples of 1.5 “cylindrical rocks (about 38 mm) in diameter.

According to Archilha, the first measurements took place in November 2024 with face -to -face participation of a Petrobras team, and the project was completed in March this year. Although it is still in the commissioning phase, this station is expected to be available to the scientific community and companies from the beginning of 2026.

Petrobras’ goal is to generate a digital rock database that increases industry knowledge about oil reservoirs. The digital rock database will be associated with algorithms, using artificial intelligence, to characterize geological structures and make numerical simulations of the oil recovery process within them.

“Four new industrial projects have already been signed for the continuity of the development of the station, two with Petrobras and two with Equinor. The focus is on performing 4D tomography experiments, which allow to observe the flow of different fluids in porous media under conditions similar to that of the Brazilian pre-salt,” explained Archilha.

“In mahogany, it is mainly investigated the physical structure of rocks, such as the distribution of pores and mineral matrix, while other lines of light from Sirius can complement this information with chemical and mineralogical analyzes,” added the researcher.

Sirius research is open to companies and research centers. Access to Sirius Experimental Stations, such as the Mognar Light Line, occurs through the presentation of projects. Use is free for researchers who commit to making data public, which can happen, for example, through scientific publications.

Companies or users who choose confidentiality can access the infrastructure by payment.

Proposals submission notices are published twice a year and are open to the global scientific community, including universities and industrial research centers.

More information is available on the website of the National Synchrotron Light Laboratory (LNLS).