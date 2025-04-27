Tariff and Environmental Fund are BRICS Chancealers Priorities

Por MRNews



Face the commercial and tariff crisis, and press rich countries to increase investments in climate change funds. These are two priority themes for the Brazilian presidency of BRICS to be addressed in the Meeting between the chancelors of the countries that make up the bloc, on the 28th and 29th, in Rio de Janeiro.

So far, the Group consists of 11 members: South Africa, Brazil, China, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, India, Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia. The latter has the status of a invited member, as it has not yet completed the last step in adhesion. In addition to these, other countries are attended by meetings as guests.

A preview of the matters that will be dealt with at next week’s meeting was presented on Saturday (26) by the Secretary of Economic and Financial Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sherpa do Brasil at BRICS, ambassador Mauricio Carvalho Lyrio.

“Our support is full to the multilateral trade system, based on concessions made by different countries. Ministers are negotiating to issue a statement reaffirming the centrality of multilateral trade negotiations. And they should reinforce, as they always did, criticism of the unilateral measures of any origin,” said Lyrio.

Tariff war

Even without specifically citing the United States, the ambassador referred to the current tariff impositions of Donald Trump’s government on other countries, with a special focus on China.

Brazil sees BRICS as another opportunity to oppose this kind of American measure.

Lyrio highlighted the importance of strengthening the World Trade Organization (WTO), as a mediator of global conflicts. He considered a “chronic problem” that the appeal body (OA), responsible for decisions in the second instance, has been paralyzed since 2019, when the US began to block nominations of new judges.

“This deprives the multilateral system of the instrument used to resolve controversy. This does not prevent countries that are interested in solutions in two instances organize. Brazil is part of a group that has weight partners such as Japan, Canada and the European Union, which is committed to having an appeal with judges indicated by the countries themselves. Unfortunately we only have this parallel system. Lyrio.

Environmental Fund

As headquarters of the 30th United Nations Conference on Climate Change of 2025 (COP30), the Brazil also intends to bring to the center of the BRICS discussions of climate change financing issues.

Among the proposals is the creation of the Fund Forests Forever (TFFF), aiming to move low carbon economies. Rich countries, with a polluting history far superior to the others, would have to commit to investing more resources in maintaining the fund.

“We are negotiating to BRICS leaders a statement about financing the fight against climate change,” said Lyrio.

“The TFFF is a theme we have been discussing. What is not on the agenda is the revision of the model that predicts some countries formally pay for the energy transition, while the others can voluntarily finance. This distinction is fundamental. And Brazil is sympathetic to emerging countries, because the Paris agreement predicts that rich countries, which have more polluted over time, assume financial obligation to combat climate change.”

Brazilian presidency

Under the Brazilian presidency, BRICS has held four ministerial meetings and about 80 technical meetings so far. The BRICS summit meeting in 2025 is scheduled for July 6 and 7, also in Rio de Janeiro.

April 28 and 29 sessions will be chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira. Three sessions are foreseen, in which the chancers have the role of preparing the decisions that will be made by the leaders of the member countries the final summit.

Among the expected themes are the role of BRICS in global challenges and regional crises, the commitment to work for peace and resolution of geopolitical conflicts, reform of global governance and international regimes, the role of the global south in the reinforcement of multilateralism, health, trade, climate change and poverty confrontation.

Minister Mauro Vieira also has an agenda full of bilateral meetings with chancers from other countries such as Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, China, Cuba, Nigeria and Ethiopia.