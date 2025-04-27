ENTRETENIMENTO

Uganda declares Ebola’s outbreak

Posted on Author boavistaagora.com.br Comentários desativados em Uganda declares Ebola’s outbreak

Por MRNews

Almost three months after confirming the first cases of Ebola in the capital Kampala, in January, Uganda declared the end of the outbreak of the disease in the country, this Saturday (26).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) office in the region, of the 14 notified cases of Ebola, 12 were confirmed through laboratory tests. Four deaths were also accounted for, two confirmed and two likely.

In all, 10 people recovered from the disease in the country, while 534 were monitored by sanitary authorities because they came into contact with infected patients.

Accelerator Sirius develops pre-salt rock analysis

Tariff and Environmental Fund are BRICS Chancealers Priorities

End of the outbreak

According to the WHO office in Uganda, the Last Ebola infected patient in the country was discharged on March 15, when a period of 42 days without new cases began, allowing to declare the end of the outbreak.

This was Ebola’s second outbreak in Uganda in less than three years.

“The country’s long experience in outbreaks has allowed a quick, coordinated and effective response,” the WHO said in a statement.

Ebola strain detected in Uganda, according to the entity, is a subtype of Sudan virus disease.

Argentina se despede do papa Francisco com “abraço simbólico” em missa

Renata vai dividir o prêmio do BBB25 com Eva? Campeã se pronuncia

“It is a serious, often fatal disease that affects humans and other primates. In previous outbreaks, the disease killed four out of 10 people infected.”

boavistaagora.com.br
http://boavistaagora.com.br

Related Articles
ENTRETENIMENTO

Quais Filmes vão passar HOJE (27/04) na Globo? TEMPERATURA MÁXIMA, CINEMAÇO E DOMINGO MAIOR, CORUJÃO; QUE HORAS COMEÇA, Sinopse

Posted on Author boavistaagora.com.br

Por MRNews COnfira a programação da Globo  hoje, 27/04/2024 e que horas começam os filmes de hoje.  Filmes de Domingo na TV Globo – 27/04/2025 O domingo, 27 de abril de 2025, será repleto de emoção, comédia e ação na programação de filmes da TV Globo. As atrações começam ainda na madrugada com um longa […]
ENTRETENIMENTO

Sessão da Tarde exibe Hoje Quarta (14/08) na Globo – Minha Noiva de Mentira

Posted on Author boavistaagora.com.br

Por MRNews COnfira a programação da Globo  hoje, 14/08/2024 e que horas começam os filmes de hoje.  Quarta-feira, 14/08/2024 04:00 Hora Um 06:00 Bom Dia Praça 08:30 Bom Dia Brasil 09:30 Encontro Com Patrícia Poeta 10:35 Mais Você 11:45 Praça TV – 1ª Edição 13:00 Globo Esporte 13:25 Jornal Hoje 14:45 Cheias de Charme 15:25 […]
ENTRETENIMENTO

Atriz Maidê Mahl é Encontrada ‘morta’ em Hotel de São Paulo, mas milagre acontece

Posted on Author boavistaagora.com.br

Por MRNews **Atriz Maidê Mahl é Encontrada com Lesões em Hotel de São Paulo** A atriz Maidê Mahl, de 23 anos, que estava desaparecida desde segunda-feira (2), foi encontrada nesta quinta-feira (5) em um hotel na Vila Mariana, São Paulo. A jovem, que interpretou Elke Maravilha na série “O Rei da TV”, da Star+, foi […]